Calcasieu Complete Count Committee discusses 2020 census response rates

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - April 1 marked the start of the the 2020 census. So, where does our response rate stand at this point?
“Only a little over 50 percent of the people in Louisiana had responded. In Calcasieu Parish was a around 53 percent, so a little higher than the state but not anywhere where we need to be," Tom Hoefer, with the Calcasieu Complete Count Committee, said.
While Hoefer said a 100% response rate would be ideal, we should at least aim to beat the response rates of the last two censuses.
“In the last two censuses which were 2000 and 2010 we had a voluntary response rate of 71% and 69%. So we’re just at 53% now, we really need to do better than what we did with the last two census because they’ve made it much easier with the online component," Hoefer said.
While Calcasieu Parish has an almost 54% response rate, Allen Parish has a 35.1% response rate so far, Beauregard Parish is at 51.5%, Cameron Parish is at 37.1% and Jeff Davis Parish is at 52.1%.
“Annually 675 billion dollars of federal funding is determined by the census counts. That will be from the next 10 years based on the census of 2020. So if you think about it, if we under count or don’t get the numbers we deserve, because we didn’t respond, that could be billions of dollars to the state and localities that we don’t end up getting because it goes somewhere else where they were just better at responding," Hoefer said.
Residents’ responses also determine important political factors as well.
“The number of congressional seats we have for the state of Louisiana in the house of representatives. We lost a seat in 2010 because of population loss. It also matters for your city council districts, where those boundaries are," Hoefer said.
There’s still time to complete the census. It’s simple, all you need to do is go to the U.S. Census 2020 website and click “respond”.
“Most people received a 12-digit ID code in the mail in late March. If they have that code they should go ahead and use it. If they lost it, they can respond without a code. It’s about two extra clicks to do that," Hoefer said.
