Wind and hail cause tree and crop damage in Ragley

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -They were cleaning up in the Ragley area of Beauregard Parish after Tuesday night’s bad weather took down quite a few trees and damaged some watermelon fields.
There is no word of any major structural damage.
It happened around 10 p.m. and was sudden and quick.
Shane Cole says it took out his watermelon field, providing before and after pictures. You can see the damage in these before and after pictures.
Fortunately, Cole says this wasn't his only source of income.
“There’s not too many that I’d say it’s their significant part, it’s more of something just on the side. Like what I was doing, letting the children do it to make a little extra money. But I spoke to another friend who had 1600 plants about two miles from my house and I’m pretty sure their’ s are a complete loss as well,” said Cole.
He says they may replant, though they'll miss the 4th of July peak.
“It’s kind of disheartening after seeing the kids work that hard, and everybody putting the effort in, just to see it wiped out in about ten minutes,” he said.
Wednesday morning, Cole was at his dad’s house, helping to cleanup debris from trees and branches blown down.
“Luckily, even though we hate to see a 125-year-old oak tree, the top blown out of it, nothing hit the house, nothing hit any trucks. Everybody’s healthy. Just trying to help him get cleaned up here. He lives by himself and trying to offer him a hand and maybe the neighbors as well, they lost several trees as well. They said it wasn’t a tornado but definitely some strong winds,” he said.
Especially along Magnolia Church Road, where large trees came down, but managed to fall without crushing any homes or other buildings.
Some branches did fall on power lines; which crews have been working on. Beauregard Electric reports all power is expected to be restored by the end of Wednesday.
