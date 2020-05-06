Wilson says Cowboys have handled pandemic like ‘young pros’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When he was hired in January, Frank Wilson was stepping into a unique situation. The current pandemic has brought even more changes to the beginning of his tenure at McNeese. Though the Pokes were able to complete their winter workouts, they were unable to get in any spring practices and have since gone virtual.
“Here’s what I said to our football team. ‘This is what it is and this is where we’re at. So what do we do now?" said McNeese head coach Frank Wilson. "We do our very best to maximize the opportunity and the time that we have and we will do that.
While Wilson feels the current situation doesn’t necessarily help his team prepare for the 2020 season, he says they’ve handled things well.
“We went about it and tried to handle it like professionals and not say what if and man that’s messed up,” added Wilson. "We just forged ahead and our young men embraced it and received it well and they’ve handled it like young pros.”
