VIDEO: Blue Angels flyover honors front line workers during COVID-19 recovery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans health care workers and front line responders were honored Wednesday (May 6) with an amazing air show.
The U.S Navy’s Blue Angels honored America’s heroes with a flyover Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. The flyover lasted about 20 minutes.
The tribute comes after an outpouring of support to heal the wounds of a country reeling from a life-changing pandemic. The Air Force and Louisiana National Guard flew over New Orleans on May 1. Jazz Fest was celebrated around the world in a “Fest-In-Place” virtual concert. Airports across America will have a similar concert tonight.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.