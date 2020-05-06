SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 5, 2020.
Kayla Ann Harrington, 27, DeQuincy: Forgery; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
Bryan Keith Parker, 47, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Megan Amber Landry, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Regan Drake Caro, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Roman Wayne Eddleman, 37, Kinder: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; resisting an officer by refusal to ID.
Mark Edward Fee, 40, Sulphur: 4th offense domestic abuse; probation violation.
Jasmine Nichole Patterson, 19, Lake Charles: Trespassing; refusal to ID; battery.
Christopher Joseph Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Martel Ramon Shegog, 40, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rahim Dastajir, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Richard Tommy Oquain, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
