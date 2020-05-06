Sulphur man accused of molesting juvenile

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested following accusations that he molested a juvenile, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to a residence on Henning Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance on Apr. 18, 2020.
While on scene officers were told that Dennis Wesley Istre, 56, had inappropriately touched a juvenile victim.
Officers say they were able to confirm the allegations and later arrested Istre who was booked into the Sulphur City Jail for aggravated battery, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Judge Canaday has set Istre’s bond at $900,000.
According to the Sulphur Police Department, Istre has been arrested for similar sex offenses outside of Sulphur.
