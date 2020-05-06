Sulphur man accused of molesting juvenile

Sulphur man accused of molesting juvenile
Dennis Wesley Istre, 56, Sulphur (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville | May 6, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 11:19 AM

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested following accusations that he molested a juvenile, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to a residence on Henning Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance on Apr. 18, 2020.

While on scene officers were told that Dennis Wesley Istre, 56, had inappropriately touched a juvenile victim.

Officers say they were able to confirm the allegations and later arrested Istre who was booked into the Sulphur City Jail for aggravated battery, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Canaday has set Istre’s bond at $900,000.

According to the Sulphur Police Department, Istre has been arrested for similar sex offenses outside of Sulphur.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.