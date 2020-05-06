Social distancing and safety concerns at I-10 Beach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the course of the Coronavirus Outbreak, you may have spotted more people out at the I-10 Beach. But just how safe are our open public spaces?
City officials say, for the most part, people are following the rules when it comes to social distancing.
“We were kind of scared to come out here, we just drove by and seen people were out here so we kind of risked it," said Alicia Highsmith. "You just gotta practice social distancing, I think that’s common sense at this point.”
As the weather gets warmer and the number of days in quarantine grows longer more people are resorting to the beach for much-needed time outdoors, due to stay-at-home order.
Lake Charles city ordinance doesn’t include policies for beaches and parks because they were never closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a beautiful day outside and we just wanted to get out of the house,” said 9-year-old Steven Highsmith.
“We came out about 11 a.m the people were very sparse and then around 2 o’clock the beach was pretty full,” Alicia said.
With much of everyday life impacted by social distancing. At the I-10 beach, there hasn’t been much regulation. So far, city officials say they have not written any citations for large gatherings.
“The I-10 beach equates to one of our parks...by the governor’s orders they’ve been allowed to be open," said Lake Charles Spokesperson Katie Harrington. "We’ve just asked that they maintain that social distancing...we’ve noticed people have been maintaining small groups and spacing out along the beach.
On a Wednesday afternoon, our cameras found that to be true for the most part, but there are still some who question the safety of some recreational outings.
“I think it’s a little safer than a park where you have to go and touch things,” said Highsmith.
Throughout the stay-at-home order, when it comes to social distancing compliance, Lake Charles Police Chief Caldwell says overall, they’ve issued 12 warnings--4 to private residences and 8 to local businesses.
“And we had to go out and speak to them and that’s all that it took," said Caldwell. "Since then, pretty much everyone-- people and businesses have adhered to the instructions and we haven’t received a lot of calls.”
Although they haven’t issued any citations at the beach, with more people taking advantage due to the stay-at-home order, the city is stressing the importance of keeping it clean.
“We are continuing to maintain it, in terms of sweeping it and picking up the trash, but we’re just asking people to please discard trash properly in the trashcans on your way out of the beach.”
As a note, glass bottles are prohibited on the beach and there is also no city ordinance against barbecuing on the beach.
