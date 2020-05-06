ONE-STOP-SHOP: Press conferences, stats, links related to COVID-19

Continued coverage of COVID-19 (Source: WAFB)
March 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:04 PM

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19. Categories are listed alphabetically. If you have questions, Louisiana has a statewide call network. Please call 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211.

As of Wednesday, May 6, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.

  • 30,399 positive cases
  • 2,094 deaths
  • 1,465 patients in hospitals
  • 187 patients on ventilators
  • 20,316 recovered

Since April 12, Louisiana has not reported more than 581 new cases in a single day. Friday, May 1, 710 new cases nearly double the average daily increase since April 21.

If all of this is a bit overwhelming and you need to lighten your mood, head on over to our new section called Reason to Smile. We’re posting uplifting stories and sharing what real people are doing to keep finding joy in everyday life. We also have a corresponding Facebook group.

We will continue to update this list. Check back frequently.

