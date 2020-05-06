McNeese golf lands JUCO standout, Jake Leatherwood

LAKE CHARLES (McNeesesports.com) – McNeese Cowboys golf head coach Derek Plucienski has announced the signing of transfer Jake Leatherwood to his 2020 signing class.
Leatherwood will transfer in from Western Texas College where he ranked No. 28 in the nation in the NJCAA Division I ranks according to GolfStat as well as ranking 23rd by the organization in NJCAA to Watch rankings.
A native of Snyder, Texas, Leatherwood compiled a career scoring average of 71.07 in two seasons at Western Texas, including a 72.46 average this past year as a sophomore before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’ll also be a sophomore when he begins at McNeese in August.
“Jake is a tremendous talent that is going to bring a lot of leadership to our team,” said Plucienski. “He excels in the classroom and on the golf course. He was an outstanding junior college player and we fully expect him to continue his success on the course here at McNeese.
“Jake is exactly what we look for in a McNeese Cowboy. He’s wired right. We are excited and can’t wait for him to arrive in August.”
At Western Texas, Leatherwood was named a 2019 NJCAA Academic All-American and was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. He’ll graduate this month with an Associate of Arts Degree and with a 3.77 GPA.
On the course, Leatherwood played in 17 tournaments, posted seven top 10 finishes and three top-3 marks, including a first place finish at the West Texas Open after shooting rounds of 72-71.
He tied for fourth at the 2019 NJCAA Southwest Championships with rounds of 71-73-72, finished second at the LCU Chap Classic (73-68-69), and second at the WBU Invitational (63-69) with his 63 being a career low-score round.
Leatherwood was also named team Captain, and in high school, earned All-State honors in 2016 and 2018.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.