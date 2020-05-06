Mask distribution for businesses moved to Burton Coliseum

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has moved their mask distribution event for area businesses to the Burton Coliseum and moved up the date to Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Hours for the distribution will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The masks being distributed are only for businesses in Calcasieu Parish who have previously arranged for masks through the Police Jury.
The masks were donated by the Hanes Corporation and are being distributed to local businesses to help them comply with Governor John Bel Edwards’ revised stay-at-home order. The order requires all business employees who come into contact with the public to wear masks at all times.
The change in date and venue is due to concerns about Friday’s weather forecast and the possibility of significant thunderstorms on that day.
The mask distribution event was previously scheduled for the SEED Center and West-Cal Arena on Friday.
The giveaway may continue after this distribution event if masks remain available. Interested local businesses can monitor the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website HERE for updates.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.