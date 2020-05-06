KPLC viewer captures a possible “gustnado” on video near the Gillis area Tuesday night

GILLIS, La. (KPLC) - Our own First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry was given video shot by KPLC viewer Blake Crosby of what appears to be a tornado in the distance near the Gillis area Tuesday night as a severe warned thunderstorm moved through the area, with winds on radar measuring over 70 mph at the time the video was captured around 9:50 p.m.
The video was short and only briefly illuminated by flashes of lightning in the distance, but a frame by frame inspection shows what appears to be a brief funnel moving through the night sky. Meteorologist Ben Terry took his video frame by frame to extract the visible images illuminated by the lightning strikes.
Crosby’s account of the storm was that it was very brief. He told Ben that it all happened in less than a minute and appeared to move over a fielded area north of Gillis-Cutoff Rd. looking toward U.S. 171 to the north.
According to First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry, while no tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service nor tornado warning issued, it’s not uncommon for gustnadoes to form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm downburst which was also likely occurring as others reported wind damage in Beauregard Parish that evening from the same storm.
Ben says that since a gustnado typically only lasts a few seconds to a minute, the radar beam does not have a chance to fully sample that section of the sky while the event occurs as the radar beam could be sampling another part of the sky at that moment during it’s sweep, thus not showing rotation on radar. A gustnado is also very low in the atmosphere, likely below the radar beam.
A gustnado does however mimic the appearance of a full blown tornado, and forms as cold air gets pulled down from the thunderstorm downdraft to the surface, interacting with warm temperatures at the ground as the cooler air rushes horizontally as a gust front causing small spin-ups to briefly form known as a gustnado.
Other areas reported large hail from this same severe thunderstorm, especially in the Ragley area. Wind damage was already reported earlier in the evening as the storm moved through Merryville and the Oretta communities.
FULL VIDEO
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.