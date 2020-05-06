Frank Wilson discusses recruiting during coronavirus pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football as coaches all across the country battle to get the best of the best to come play for them. The spring is normally the busiest time of the year for coaches when it comes to evaluating young talent, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered the process.
“It’s been challenging, it’s been very challenging," McNeese first-year head coach Frank Wilson admitted. "For us we were fortunate at the mid-year period to have three young men join our team. Two offensive lineman and one defensive lineman. We came back and between the early signing period and traditional one and picked up another nine.”
Those 12 signees only made up half of the 25 player allotment for the 2020 class leaving Wilson and his staff with many more holes to fill.
“Since the first Wednesday in February is where we’ve really had to go get them," Wilson added. "So we had to identify because as I said on signing day we weren’t just going to take guys to take guys because it was signing day. We were going to meet the needs of our football team and deal with the attrition that happened and help ourselves.”
Those needs were met as the Pokes have added seven to the 2020 class, most notably Kentucky transfer quarterback Walker Wood and defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers from Houston. With this class pretty much solidified, the groundwork is being laid in regards to the class of 2021.
“We will intensify our recruiting staff as if we’re out in spring recruiting," said Wilson. "You may see right now, we’re very active as if we would’ve been out in the spring. In the month of May is when we do all of our labor. We do that, just not physically in the car or at a school site with many, many hours on film watching young men, communicating with them and their high school coaches as we move forward.”
