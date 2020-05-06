FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful afternoon with plenty of sun, rain chances return for Friday

For Friday as of now we look to start off dry, but around ten degrees warmer than what we start off our Thursday as we are in the middle and upper 60′s. Rain and storm chances do begin to increase into the afternoon hours as the cold front begins to work its way into the area and this looks like a similar setup to what we saw on our Tuesday evening. Highs will be warm again with temperatures topping off in the lower 80′s. The severe threat at the moment looks low at this point, but there could still be some isolated severe storms so something worth monitoring as we get closer. You can always check the KPLC 7Weather app for the latest updates. Temperatures take a turn to the cooler side for the weekend with highs only in the lower 70′s for Saturday thanks to the increased cloud cover. Highs a little warmer into Sunday with highs in the upper 70′s as there is a little more in the way of sunshine to end the weekend. Lows will be chilly for this time of year as we are in the middle 50′s Saturday morning and upper 40′s to lower 50′s for Sunday morning.