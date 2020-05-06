FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful afternoon with plenty of sun, rain chances return for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After the storms last evening a much better afternoon and evening shaping up for our Wednesday as we have seen plenty of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures. Highs so far have warmed into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.
Moving forward through the rest of this evening we see the sunshine continuing and temperatures holding pretty steady until sunset, so a nice afternoon to go for a run or walk if you are able to. After the sun sets temperatures will be falling as we will be cooler than what we have seen the last several evenings as temperatures make there way down into the middle 60′s through late evening. As we wake up on Thursday morning a much cooler start and a below average start to the day with lows in the lower and middle 50′s. Thursday will be another perfect day as we continue to see plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in place keeping up nice and dry. Highs Thursday afternoon will be back into the lower 80′s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather for the upcoming day, because as we move into Friday things begin to change once again with rain and storm chances returning with yet another cold front.
For Friday as of now we look to start off dry, but around ten degrees warmer than what we start off our Thursday as we are in the middle and upper 60′s. Rain and storm chances do begin to increase into the afternoon hours as the cold front begins to work its way into the area and this looks like a similar setup to what we saw on our Tuesday evening. Highs will be warm again with temperatures topping off in the lower 80′s. The severe threat at the moment looks low at this point, but there could still be some isolated severe storms so something worth monitoring as we get closer. You can always check the KPLC 7Weather app for the latest updates. Temperatures take a turn to the cooler side for the weekend with highs only in the lower 70′s for Saturday thanks to the increased cloud cover. Highs a little warmer into Sunday with highs in the upper 70′s as there is a little more in the way of sunshine to end the weekend. Lows will be chilly for this time of year as we are in the middle 50′s Saturday morning and upper 40′s to lower 50′s for Sunday morning.
As we head into next week sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back into the lower 80′s. We remain dry until the middle and end of next week with the next shot of rain coming into late next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.