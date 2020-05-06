FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms damage parts of SWLA last night; now back to sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A round of wicked weather left parts of Southwest Louisiana cleaning up this morning after damaging wind gusts and large hail moved through portions of Beauregard Parish last night. The remnants of those storms continue to move offshore, and the associated front is moving off the coastline this morning with any leftover thunderstorms ending before sunrise, but not before already dropping a widespread 1 to 3 inch rain over parts of Southwest Louisiana.
Through the morning hours, a fast return to sunshine is on the way as northeasterly breezes push back the humidity and send the pleasant feel to the area for the next couple of days. With highs in the lower 80s, it should be very nice to enjoy the outdoors today. Look for an even cooler forecast tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s overnight under clear skies. We’ll get another wonderful day ahead for Thursday, but it will be a little breezier by the afternoon and evening ahead of our next cool front set to arrive Friday.
Unfortunately, there will be another threat of strong to possibly severe storms with this front on Friday as it moves through Southwest Louisiana. Looking at the timing, it appears that Friday afternoon and early evening will be the primetime for the strongest storms as damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats along with briefly heavy rain on the order of 1 to 2 inches.
While severe weather isn’t a guarantee, as we saw last night, storms can intensify quickly, so make sure to have a plan to head indoors when you begin to hear thunder and have the free KPLC weather app downloaded for lightning and severe weather push alerts sent out immediately upon issuance.
This front on Friday will be also be the stronger of the two fronts this week, sending temperatures down even cooler by the weekend. Lows in the 50s with highs on Saturday barely reaching the lower 70s, mainly due to the lack of sunshine as clouds linger most all day. Some sun begins to return on Sunday with highs closer to 80 by the second half of the weekend, but at least the rain holds off despite the clouds.
