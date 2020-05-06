FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms damage parts of SWLA last night; now back to sunshine

Through the morning hours, a fast return to sunshine is on the way as northeasterly breezes push back the humidity and send the pleasant feel to the area for the next couple of days. With highs in the lower 80s, it should be very nice to enjoy the outdoors today. Look for an even cooler forecast tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s overnight under clear skies. We’ll get another wonderful day ahead for Thursday, but it will be a little breezier by the afternoon and evening ahead of our next cool front set to arrive Friday.