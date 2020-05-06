Crossfit 171 going the extra mile

From holding classes online to providing a safe outside environment for small groups Angela has been working to keep those who used to frequent her gym active, “When you’re at home you’re not very motivated to do your own workouts. I have provided zoom workouts. As far as holding workouts at the house, only four people at a time, we space people 6 plus feet apart. Each member is instructed to keep their equipment at their station. I wanted to do that because they’re my family.”