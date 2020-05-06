Community Foundation of SWLA grant to help local nonprofits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new emergency relief fund from the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana will provide grants to nonprofits in our community.
The foundation received over $200,000, most of which has already been donated. $100,000 of the fund will go toward grants ranging from $500 to $2,500 depending on the organization’s needs.
“We’ve had donations everywhere from $25 from a retired person in town all the way to Cheniere being a very significant corporate partner with a $50,000 contribution," CEO of the foundation, Sara Judson, said.
The grant’s purpose is to help provide necessities and reopen their services in a safe and effective manner. Some necessities the nonprofits may have not budgeted for.
“There’s so many things that I’m thinking of right now that are not in my budget. Of course, they’re not really in anybody’s budget," Erin Davison, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters SWLA, said. "The more money I have to spend on additional safety measures is money I’m taking away from my bigs and littles.”
“Purchasing cleaning supplies, masks, getting the office ready. We may not have traditional meetings through the rest of the year. Board meetings, committee meetings, so there are technology components,” Charla Blake, Executive Director of Project Build a Future, said.
Any grant money is appreciated, especially for these two organizations, as they rely on fundraisers and face-to-face meetings for their revenue.
“We haven’t had bingo since Mar. 13. We are losing that fundraising money which is crucial. The bingo operation is about a third of our budget every year. So, we’re losing about 15 to 20,000 dollars per month," Davison said.
“These monies are really important for small non-profits. While everybody said work from home, and don’t come to the office - that’s a lot easier said than done," Blake said.
