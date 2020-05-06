City of Lake Charles resumes recycling service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles will resume recycling services today, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
This includes drop-off centers and the roving green truck.
Citizens are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when dropping off recyclables.
DROP-OFF STATIONS
- 4331 E. Broad St.: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 4399 Alma Ln.: Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
GREEN TRUCK RECYCLING SCHEDULE
- Saturday locations will resume on May 9, and the Monday location will resume on May 11.
- Monday: 2500 N Martin Luther King Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wednesday: 600 12th St. from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Thursday: 4070 Ryan St. from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Saturday: 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday: 496 W Prien Lake Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
ITEMS ACCEPTED
- Bagged aluminum cans
- Bagged tin cans
- Cell phones
- Bills
- Telephone books
- Boxes
- Plastics (limited amounts of No. 1 and 2)
- Computer paper
- Envelopes
- Shredded paper
- Magazines
- Used ink cartridges
- Newspapers
- Used laser cartridges
- Cardboard
For more information, you can call 491-1220.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.