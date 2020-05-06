City of Lake Charles resumes recycling service

City of Lake Charles resumes recycling service
City of Lake Charles (Source: City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville | May 6, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:46 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles will resume recycling services today, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

This includes drop-off centers and the roving green truck.

Citizens are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when dropping off recyclables.

DROP-OFF STATIONS

  • 4331 E. Broad St.: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 4399 Alma Ln.: Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

GREEN TRUCK RECYCLING SCHEDULE

  • Saturday locations will resume on May 9, and the Monday location will resume on May 11.
  • Monday: 2500 N Martin Luther King Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 600 12th St. from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Thursday: 4070 Ryan St. from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Saturday: 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday: 496 W Prien Lake Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

ITEMS ACCEPTED

  • Bagged aluminum cans
  • Bagged tin cans
  • Cell phones
  • Bills
  • Telephone books
  • Boxes
  • Plastics (limited amounts of No. 1 and 2)
  • Computer paper
  • Envelopes
  • Shredded paper
  • Magazines
  • Used ink cartridges
  • Newspapers
  • Used laser cartridges
  • Cardboard

For more information, you can call 491-1220.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.