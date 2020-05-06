California to get $247M refund as masks face delivery delay

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the contract last month to fanfare, saying California had inked a nearly $1 billion deal for about 500 million protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most were set to be tight-fitting N-95 respirator masks, while the rest would be surgical masks. Millions of the surgical masks already arrived, but the company missed an April 30 deadline outlined in the contract for certification of the N95 masks by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.