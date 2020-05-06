Alvin Kamara touts Saints’ great chemistry

Kamara’s arrival in New Orleans coincided with three straight playoff appearances and he points to the 2019 divisional round matchup against the Eagles as a prime example of why he is proud to be part of the Saints “One of the moments that I remember the most, and it’s not really a moment but that Philly game where we played them and beat them in the playoffs. There was just so much hype around that. As a fan, it’s different watching from being a player because for us, we’re not buying into the hype, we’re just saying we’ve got to go handle our business. It is what it is, they’re talking, so let’s go handle it. The way we approached that game, the swag we had in that game to go and handle them. That was one of those moments where I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is special, for real.’ And there are many more moments but that was one where there was a lot of good up in there.”