Agricultural businesses now eligible for economic industry disaster loan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Agricultural businesses were only eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loan, but now they can also apply for the Economic Industry Disaster Loan (EIDL).
“We’re in the second round of funding for the paycheck protection program and the EIDL which is the emergency injury disaster loan which has been available to small businesses with under 500 employees,” said George Swift, President, and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance. “I think we realize that agriculture is a business and is very important especially to our region here in Southwest Louisiana.”
Agricultural Businesses that qualify can receive an advance up to $10,000, but Swift explained those who want to apply need to act fast.
“The funds may have already been exhausted," Swift said. "We think there’s still a little bit more money but the loans are nationwide so if a business or an agricultural interest wants to apply they really need to do so immediately.”
There may not be enough funding in this round, but that doesn’t mean those who interested shouldn’t apply.
“It’s anticipated there will be more funding necessarily later on," Swift said. "[The] best information we have is they will discuss this during May and it will probably be in June before another round of funding comes about.”
Currently, because of the limited funding, the application for the EIDL is only available to agricultural businesses. For the loan application, click HERE.
