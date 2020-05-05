SWLA Arrest Report - May 4, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 4, 2020.
Jairus Ashton Matt, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; driving on the right side of the road; third offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Latoya Yvette Mayo, 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.
Corey Joseph Comeaux, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Aaron Joseph Rennier, 27, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; refusal to I.D.; attempted property damage under $1,000; attempted disturbing the peace.
David Lynn Smith, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Danny Ray Young Jr., 46, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
