The “spirit of travel” remains amid Coronavirus shutdowns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the state welcomed a record 53.2 million visitors in 2019, things will look much different in 2020 as Coronavirus keeps many restaurants, casinos, and other tourist attractions closed. Right now, our local travel industry’s top priority is keeping Southwest Louisiana at the top of tourist’s minds.
Celebrating “the spirit of travel” is the focus for national travel and tourism week this year, as the industry is taking a hard hit amid the pandemic.
Angie Manning with the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, says this year’s event schedule for the Lake Area has continued to change.
“Many of our events of course, that have been scheduled during this time either have been postponed or canceled,” Manning said.
But she says Visit Lake Charles along with those in the community, are finding unique ways for people to continue enjoying everything Southwest Louisiana has to offer.
“We’ll have our first virtual downtown at sundown concert, and so that’s another way for people to check out music and be part of it,” she said.
Of course, without having vendors and artists on-site, virtual events may not bring in money the same way they normally would.
Manning says they’re taking everything day by day.
“As you know things change daily, things change weekly," Manning said. "Something we thought we would be able to do two weeks ago we may or may not be able to do.”
Manning says she thinks it’s too early to assess the long term impact COVID-19 will have on Southwest Louisiana’s tourism industry. But she says this is the perfect time to take advantage of the planning phase of traveling.
“A big part of travel is the dreaming phase. And you know, people don’t just decide to go on a vacation," Manning said. "Usually they research it and think about it and get inspired by videos and pictures and movies.”
That’s why Visit Lake Charles is encouraging the community to take advantage of their Zoom meeting backgrounds, Spotfiy playlist featuring local artists, and post pictures showcasing the beauty of Southwest Louisiana.
Manning says Visit Lake Charles has hit pause on digital campaigns right now, which can allow them to double down once people start traveling again. In hopes of giving SWLA’s tourism industry the jump start it needs.
For the Zoom backgrounds, Spotify playlist and more on National Travel and Tourism week you can visit https://www.visitlakecharles.org/spiritoftravel/
