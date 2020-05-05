SENIOR NIGHT: Madison Guillory, St. Louis

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on St. Louis’ Madison Guillory. Madison has played for the St. Louis softball team for four years manning sports at third and second base.
She was batting a strong .385 with an on-base percentage of .500 in the 10 games played this season. She was showing off her wheels as well with 15 stolen bases.
Madison originally signed to play softball at Louisiana College, but instead, she’ll hang up the cleats and stay home, heading to McNeese to major in Pre-Med.
Off the diamond, Madison has a 3.511 GPA and will head to MSU with acknowledgement of taking Honors Biology II and Honors Latin III.
7Sports' Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
