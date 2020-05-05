SENIOR NIGHT: Jordyn Gill, Reeves

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Reeves’ Jordyn Gill. The multi-sport athlete played three sports for Reeves including softball and Track & Field in the spring. Jordyn ran track and played basketball for 4 years and she played softball for 3.
In Track, she won the 1600 meter Class C championship her freshman year and placed in top 5 her sophomore year.
In addition, she was a key member of the softball and basketball team, as she helped Reeves reach the 2019 Class C basketball championship game.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
