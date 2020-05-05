Nurse Appreciation Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several months we’ve seen medical staff go above and beyond in the battle against COVID-19. With that comes an appreciation of how much they work and sacrifice to keep us healthy.
This week is National Nurses Week. It is a time to recognize nurses for their long hours and dedication to each and every patient.
We spoke to Dr. Gerald Bryant at Lake Charles Memorial about just how important nurses are, “Nurses are the largest segment of the healthcare workforce. In the United States alone there are more than 3 million. It’s definitely a team sport, but again nursing is kind of the glue for the healthcare system.”
Dr. Bryant says nurses are some of the most committed professionals out there, “I’ve had the opportunity to be a nurse for almost 35 years now and I’ve worked with literally hundreds, if not thousands, of nurses and I have rarely met a nurse that didn’t choose the profession because they love to care for people. They have the need and the desire to take care of others.”
Lacy Trussel, who is a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), talked about what her profession means to her, “It means everything to be a nurse to me. I went into nursing because of my granny, but then along the line, it was just what I was called to do.”
Today many nurses are tackling not just everyday illnesses and injuries but also the threat of COVID-19, “Well I normally, we have a med surgery unit, but now we’re COVID, med surgery we get everything from cardiac patients, wounds, surgeries,” says Lacy. “We pretty much get everything. To see the community come out and honor us..that’s what helps us keep motivated.”
So to all nurses, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for everything you do.
