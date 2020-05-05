McNeese Burton College of Education offers online lessons for at-home-learning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s Burton College of Education is developing Education Roundup, a new online source that will have academic lessons for families to use while at home. Their intent is to invest in the lives of Kindergarten through twelfth grade students.
Teacher candidates will produced online lessons while in their final semester at the college. According to Dr. Angel Ogea, the dean of Burton College of Education, the candidates will gain hands-on experience by developing these online materials, which will prepare them to teach students in a variety of formats.
Ogea says, “Whether it be the coronavirus pandemic or hurricane season here in Louisiana, it’s important for educators to have the resources and the skills to teach through various modes of instruction.”
Two digital learning opportunities are created by early childhood, elementary, secondary and K-12 education majors. They include guided practice activities with instructions, a form of assessment so parents and students can gauge one’s level of learning and additional resources.
“Each online lesson has a step-by-step guide that parents or older students can use to guide them through the work,” says Dr. Jan Robichaux, associate professor of education. “Activities and printable hand-outs are also included. Each lesson lasts between 15 minutes to one hour depending on grade and skill level.”
The resources provided by the college are aligned with both Louisiana Student Standards and Tier 1 curriculum requirements, unlike computer mode activities. All of the lessons available are relevant to what students would be learning in a typical classroom setting.
“There are a variety of subjects covered in the online lessons,” says Dr. Cortney Denman, assistant professor of education. “We want this to be a resource that families can use during times of crisis, during the summer to help students retain information between school years and even as supplemental practice for current lessons in the classroom.”
The college hopes to expand Educational Roundup to include the work of students in a variety of courses and classifications says Ogea.
“We feel Education Roundup is an opportunity for us to continue to invest in student learning within our community and across the state for years to come,” she says.
Please visit Education Roundup to view all of the lessons available.
