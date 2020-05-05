Local nail salon, Milanie Nail Bar, working to keep business alive and donate to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 closures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a while since people have been able to enjoy getting pampered as coronavirus shutdowns keep the doors to non-essential businesses closed. While nail salons may be considered non-essential, their customers are essential to their livelihood.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, business was booming for Milanie Nail Bar in Lake Charles. The nail salon had just opened its second location, M Nail Bar, before having to shut their doors.
"The decision is harder to make, because we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in the shop and remodeling," Tara Ngo, Operation Manager for Milanie Nail Bar said. "And we actually just opened for five days, then we closed."
Ngo says their nail technicians were advised to apply for unemployment to hopefully offer more stability until they are able to return to work. The nail salon has also applied for additional assistance.
But, in the mean time, they are selling gift cards and offering a new way for customers to enjoy their work with custom press on nails that can be picked up curbside.
“We try to sell the press on nails to pay for the bills and the rent and everything, like try to keep the business alive until everything comes back to normal,” Ngo said.
Jenny Nguyen, founder of Milanie Nail Bar, says creating press on nails allows them to continue doing what they love.
“And it helps us go back to our passion, cause we miss our work so much,” Nguyen said.
Milanie also wants to give back to the essential employees working in healthcare. The salon is raising money by selling face masks to the community.
“We are selling it with no profit, to try to help the community. The money we sell the masks with we’ll try to buy face shields,” Nguyen said. “We want to buy about 500 face shields for a donation for the hospital.”
Nyguen says, they are excited to have a grand opening for M Nail Bar once the governor deems it safe to reopen.
“I’m very excited; I can’t wait to reopen,” Nyguen said.
Until then, Milanie Nail Bar is thankful for the safety and support of their customers.
For more information about ordering a face mask, gift card or press on nails you can head to Milanie Nail Bar’s Facebook page.
