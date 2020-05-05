Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will ease some restrictions he had set for restaurants and outdoor gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus. He made the announcement Monday; the new rules take effect Thursday. Restaurants can offer outdoor and dine-in services as long as they don't exceed 50% capacity and servers wear masks. For more than a month, the restaurants have been restricted to takeout or delivery. Outdoor gatherings such as sports practices will be limited to 20 or fewer people, up from 10. Mississippi has nearly 7,900 confirmed cases and at least 310 deaths from the virus.