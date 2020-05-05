Lake Charles laboratory receives Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Pathology Laboratory in Lake Charles was awarded the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval on Monday, a national certification that’s given to health care organizations who pass performance standards.
The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits health care organizations nationwide. The Gold Seal is an internationally recognized mark of quality, the organization’s website said.
The Pathology Laboratory was evaluated in March in several areas, including quality system assessment, infection and prevention control, emergency management, information management, performance improvement and leadership.
The laboratory said switching to the Joint Commission accreditation was essential to continue to provide top quality pathology services to the Southwest Louisiana community.
“In preparation for the accreditation process, The Pathology Laboratory performed a thorough assessment of Joint Commission standards and made necessary improvements to testing and patient care services,” the laboratory said. “The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® is proof of The Pathology Laboratory’s sustained efforts in serving our community."
The Pathology Laboratory has two additional patient service centers in Sulphur and South Lake Charles.
