Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made room for new backup quarterback Andy Dalton by waiving the player who sat behind Dak Prescott for most of the past three seasons. Cooper Rush saw mop-up duty in five games. Prescott hasn't missed a game in his four seasons. Dalton is guaranteed at least $3 million in his one-year contract. The investment in the former Cincinnati starter is the biggest in a backup quarterback for Dallas since Kyle Orton in 2012-13. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow first overall.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole aren’t the only major leaguers with a big financial incentive to get back on the field. While they head a starry quartet that would take in more than $200,000 per game, 65 players would earn at least $100,000 each time their team wins or loses. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of their contracts. Most rookies and those making the minimum would get nearly $3,500 each from a major league payroll of about $24 million per game. Clubs would benefit, too, with huge revenue streams flowing from regional sports networks and national broadcast contracts.