Frank Wilson looks ahead to QB battle between Cody Orgeron and Walker Wood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After having a revolving door at the quarterback position in 2018, things were much more stable for the Pokes a year ago. Cody Orgeron started every game under center in 2019 throwing for over 2,600 yards and 24 touchdowns. Even with Orgeron's success, first-year head coach Frank Wilson felt the overall state of the QB room wasn't up to par.
“I think Cody Orgeron is a young man that has embraced that role," Wilson said of the senior quarterback. "I think he has done a really good job the last couple of years from a leadership and talent perspective. He’s a very talented young man. For us we just didn’t have enough quality depth at the position and what better way to make whomever the starter even better than bringing someone in to help sharpen each other.”
And Wilson did just that. His first signee following the traditional signing day in February was Kentucky transfer quarterback Walker Wood. Wood was ranked as three-star coming out of high school but injuries plagued his time in Lexington the last three years. He'll come to Lake Charles with two years of eligibility left.
“I think Walker will come in and want to compete and we told him that he’d have the opportunity to compete for the starting job," Wilson admitted. "There are no sacred cows here, you earn your keep. Our depth chart is etched in sand and you do it daily by the way that you work, your approach to practice, meetings, and off the field. Especially in that leadership position at quarterback.”
The battle between Orgeron and Wood this fall is one Wilson is anxious to watch and no matter who ends up getting the nod, he's confident the team will be in good hands.
Wilson: “I’m excited about it and they’re excited about it," said Wilson of the upcoming battle this fall. "Walker is coming here with intentions to try and win the job. As for Cody Orgeron, I’m more than sure because I’ve known him his entire life will fight like hell not to allow that to happen and that will bode well for McNeese football.”
