FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the first of two fronts this week on the way tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first of two cool fronts is on the way tonight and we’ll be tracking a few storms ahead of it’s arrival later this afternoon and evening. In the meantime, temperatures start out this morning in 70s, even warmer and muggier than yesterday. Not as much fog has developed which is good for the morning commute, but you may want to pack an umbrella before you head out as a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms may start to form by this afternoon.