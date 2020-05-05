FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the first of two fronts this week on the way tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first of two cool fronts is on the way tonight and we’ll be tracking a few storms ahead of it’s arrival later this afternoon and evening. In the meantime, temperatures start out this morning in 70s, even warmer and muggier than yesterday. Not as much fog has developed which is good for the morning commute, but you may want to pack an umbrella before you head out as a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms may start to form by this afternoon.
Highs will head into the 80s prior to the front’s arrival today with the best chance of storms actually holding off until the evening as the front moves in. The strongest storms could contain some small hail, but the severe threat remains very low. Chance of storms increase to 40% after 5:00 p.m. through midnight as the majority of the rain comes to an end before sunrise on Wednesday.
Rain amounts look to stay at less than ½” on average, although a few localized spots could see rain amounts a little more than that in the heavier storms. Behind this first front, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight, with less humidity and sunshine returning Wednesday. Highs tomorrow should rebound into the lower 80s.
We will get a nice stint of sunshine and drier weather both Wednesday and Thursday before our next rain chances return Friday ahead of the second front of the week. This front will bring a better chance of scattered thunderstorms to the area beginning Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather again won’t be likely but a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are expected with rain clearing out before sunrise Saturday.
The weekend is shaping up to be noticeably cooler as clouds linger Saturday and breezy north winds keep highs in the 70s. Lows Sunday morning in the 50s will make for a very pleasant start with some sunshine returning through the day. Slightly below average temperatures continue into the start of next week with a slight chance of rain back for the second half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.