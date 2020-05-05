FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more days of below normal temperatures ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was even warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and higher humidity which made it feel uncomfortable. A cold front will move through overnight and that will push the temperatures down a bit by Wednesday morning with lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the mid 60s at the coast.
Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will move through SWLA now through midnight when the front arrives. At this time the threat of severe weather looks very low, but if storms develop a few could produce gusty winds and small hail. If you have evening plans check the radar using our app, it can be downloaded here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Wednesday and Thursday look great with lower humidity and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler too, especially Thursday morning when lows will reach the 50s in most areas. Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s, but the lower humidity means it well feel more comfortable.
Another cold front will approach our area Friday and it will bring scattered showers and possibly some storms, the rain chance is 60%. This front will bring noticeably cooler temperatures with lows over the weekend in the 50s and afternoon highs remaining in the 70s! Clouds may linger into the day Saturday, but rain looks unlikely at this time. Continue to monitor our forecast for updates over the coming days if you are making outdoor plans.
A gradual warming trend begins Sunday into Monday, but rain looks unlikely until late next week. That is when the next cold front will arrive in SWLA.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.