Cameron Parish officials ask people not to travel to beach

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Parish Police Jury are asking people to stay away from the beaches while the stay-at home order is still in place.
“We would love to have you come to Cameron Parish when this is over, just not now,” a post on the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office page reads.
The Sheriff’s Office says there are so many people on the beach, social distancing is hard to practice.
“It is not essential to go to the beaches. This is for public safety. There are so many people on the beach social distancing is hard to practice. Stay Home means stay home. You can go out if need be. This is for the safety of you and your family.”
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also sent out information reminding the public to practice social distancing.
LDWF agents have had to disband “numerous” gatherings that have exceeded 10 people, the agency said.
“We want people to enjoy the outdoors, but we want them to do it with social distancing in mind,” said Col. Sammy Martin, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “We don’t want boaters to tie up boats together or gather on the sand bars or beaches in large numbers. Our agents will separate those groups into smaller numbers in accordance with the governor’s Stay at Home order.”
