Calcasieu mobile testing now underway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There was a long line of cars at the Lake Charles Civic Center where people arrived for phase two of drive-through testing for COVID-19.
The early birds waited the longest. They are doing 130 tests a day.
Calcasieu OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion says those tested will receive their results by phone..
“Test results should be in about two to five days. Someone will call and advise them what their test results are. a physician will call the person if they test positive and probably advise you to contact your own physician,” said Gremillion.
This phase of the free testing has no medical requirement, though participants must be sixteen or older, have an ID and live in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu Cameron or Jeff Davis Parish.
"The original testing was really to identify people to confirm or deny whether they had the coronavirus or not. With today’s testing, two things we are looking for: what does the general public look like and is there a way to identify people who are asymptomatic who may look normal but have the disease and are shedding the virus to other persons,” said Gremillion.
Plenty of National Guard, and health and parish emergency employees were on hand to help the operation go as efficiently as possible. They gathered information from those in line waiting to be swabbed. No restrooms are available, and no one is allowed to get out of their cars.
“We’ve done about 75 cars; we have about 20-25 to go. I’d say things were running pretty smoothly here,” said Gremillion.
Officials say the testing is performed by a Quest laboratory and that it could take up to five days to get results.
Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:
Testing site schedule includes:
Wednesday, May 6 - West Cal Arena – 401 Arena Road, Sulphur
Thursday, May 7 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
Monday, May 11 – Vinton City Hall – 1200 Horridge Street, Vinton
Tuesday, May 12 – Dequincy City Hall – 300 North Holly Street, DeQuincy
Wednesday, May 13 – Iowa City Hall – 115 North Thompson Avenue, Iowa
Thursday, May 14 – Westlake City Hall – 1001 Mulberry Street, Westlake
Friday, May 15 - To be Announced
Testing will be performed from 9 a.m.-noon each day.
Criteria has been expanded. To be eligible, residents must be 16 years or older (with ID) and must be a resident of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes.
There is no medical requirement.
There is no cost.
Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Residents who are ill enough to require emergency care should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Testing is performed by a Quest Laboratory and the results may take up to 5 days to obtain.
A total of 130 tests per day can be performed. No restrooms will be available. No pets are allowed.
Residents with questions about the service should call 211.
Participating agencies include:
- Region 5 ESF-8 Health and Medical Coalition
- Louisiana Office of Public Health
- Avail Hospital
- The Louisiana National Guard
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
