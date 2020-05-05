Calcasieu to hold socially distanced, in-person graduations for Class of 2020

CALCASIEU, La. (KPLC) - In a senior year unlike any other, there’s still a bit of hope out there for the class of 2020.
While virtual ceremonies were and may still be an option for graduation, Calcasieu high schools have found a way to honor local seniors in traditional fashion, while staying safe.
“Every single emotion--what about prom? what about graduation? what about seeing all my friends, my teachers,” said 2020 graduate Annaliese Ritchie.
Ritchie has been looking forward to graduation since she first entered the halls of Sulphur High. Many seniors have been in limbo ever since the Coronavirus forced canceled proms and graduation uncertainty, but all is not lost.
“I was so excited when I heard the news, whenever we heard about the virtual or whatever they were planning, we were so excited," said Ritchie. "Everyone’s so grateful to the school board for getting that together, especially since it’s at our school.”
Monday, The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced in-person graduation plans for the class of 2020, with all ceremonies to be held at Sulphur High’s Matt Walker Memorial Stadium.
Schedule:
Tuesday, May 19
Iowa High School - 5 p.m.
Barbe High School - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
Bell City High School - 5 p.m.
Sam Houston High School - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Starks High School - 5 p.m.
Sulphur High School - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 22
DeQuincy High School - 5 p.m.
Vinton High School - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
Westlake High School - 5 p.m.
LaGrange High School - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Washington-Marion High School - 5 p.m.
Cal. Parish Alternative Site - 7:30 p.m.
“We felt like with our largest school being about 450 graduates and 4 tickets, you’re talking about 1,800 people," said Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. "We feel like we can effectively social distance that number of people on the north side of the Sulphur football stadium.”
Superintendent Bruchhaus said they’re trying hard to do everything they’d normally do during graduation, just 6 feet apart.
Graduates will be ushered in one by one to their seats ahead of the ceremony, and the traditional handshake after getting your diploma will not happen.
“We have a photographer there that will take a picture of them maybe handing it, but we’re trying to keep as much distance as we can,” Bruchhaus said.
Although ceremonies will look a lot different than year’s past, Career and Technical-Education Director Tony McCardle said they’ll surely be remembered.
“We can produce that production live and use drone technology to catch some unique shots of the graduation,” McCardle said.
All graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the CPSB-TV Facebook page.
For Annaliese, she’s just grateful that some of her family will be able to share in the moment.
“Luckily I have two parents and two brothers...I think with everything going on we just have to be positive, it’s awesome that we can have guests at all," she said.
Right now, all scheduled ceremonies are weather-permitting. Ceremonies canceled due to weather will be rescheduled beginning on Tuesday, May 26, and the days following.
The school board says in the event that the governor ramps up orders after May 15th, they’ll schedule ceremonies for later this Summer or resort to a virtual option.
