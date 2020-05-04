SWLA Arrest Report - May 3, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2020.
Oreste Hernandez, 65, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; federal detainer.
Santana Nicole Lebine, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jason Paul Amy II, 24, Reeves: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; attempted theft under $1,000; forgery.
Deedric Dewayne Harrison, 29, Westlake: Proper equipment required on vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intimidation.
Jamaal James Wilkins, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Bryce Eric Fontenot, 19, Lake Charles: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution; or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor (4 charges).
Dennis Wesley Istre, 56, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; indecent behavior of a juvenile; molestation of a juvenile.
Lisa Ann Derise, 50, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
River Austin Ray Langley, 25, Westlake: Disturbing the peace.
Amanda Faye Phelps, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug.
Wendell Patrick Ringo, 61, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.