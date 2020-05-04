Some local business not reopening for curbside pick-up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy in Prien Lake Mall sells baseball gear, and has the means to do curbside pick-up, owner Nick Buck explained they’re still not going to open their doors.
For D-Bat Lake Charles, their main source of revenue, which includes private lessons, training camps, clinics, batting cages, and providing space for teams to practice, are still unable to operate due to the most recent Governor’s orders.
“The pro-shop is just there for convenience, to sell things as people come in and out so it’s not something we are going to make a lot of money off of to help pay the bills for us to actually be open,” Buck said. “With baseball and softball season kind of up in the air, we don’t anticipate a whole lot of traffic or a whole lot of need for any baseball or softball equipment.”
A seasonal business, the unknown future of baseball and softball season hurts the business.
“We make the majority of the funds that we bring in during the baseball and softball season," Buck said. “When you take out the baseball and softball season, you know it hurts us now, but it really hurts us later on during the slower season when baseball and softball season aren’t in full swing.”
At the end of the day, luck could smile on the business, Buck explained there is some hope as some baseball tournament providers are possibly extending the season to the end of summer. If that happens, Buck said it would be huge for their business.
