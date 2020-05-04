Smart Buses roll out to give students free Wi-Fi in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be rolling out a dozen Smart Buses to provide free filtered Wi-Fi to students for educational purposes today, May 4, 2020.
Each bus will have a banner to identify it and will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To connect to the Smart Bus Wi-Fi, visitors must park near the bus and connect to the “Kajeet Smart Bus” network using the password “smartbus”.
The school board asks anyone using the Wi-Fi to please practice social distancing by remaining in their vehicles.
The Smart Buses will be parked in the following locations:
- Barbe Elementary School
- Bell City High School
- Combre-Fondel Elementary School
- DeQuincy Middle School
- Gillis Elementary School
- LaGrange High School
- LeBleu Settlement Elementary School
- Starks High School
- Vincent Settlement Elementary School
- Vinton Elementary School
- Washington-Marion High School
- Western Heights Elementary School
The buses may relocate depending on how much they are being used. You can check the CPSB website each day to verify locations.
