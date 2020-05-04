Making and giving free masks for the community

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Since the stay-at-home order began, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, Joelyn and Rhoda Buford have been sewing masks.
Joelyn Buford, an avid seamstress has been sewing purses for the past 10 years. Her granddaughter had asked her to make a mask for her and her coworkers when coronavirus concerns were rising.
“While I was looking for the fabric sitting on the floor, I told [Joelyn], ‘well this would make a cute mask. this would make a cute mask,’ and before I knew it, we had a whole cabinet full of fabric and I was like what else can I do with it?,” Rhoda Buford said.
Since then, the Bufords spend their hours in quarantine, at their home in Hackberry making masks for whoever ordered through Facebook. Each of the nearly 600 masks they’ve made have been given away for free, much to the surprise of those ordering.
“I contacted her and asked her [Joelyn] if she could make me one and how much they cost,” said customer, Stephanie Cheaney. " She said I’ll have you one as soon as she catches up on the orders she already had, and she said there’s no charge.”
But despite people offering to pay, they explained it’s not for the money.
“We’re doing it mainly to just stay together,” Rhoda Buford said. "We just stay together all the time, and we enjoy that so we’re just doing that, and that’s how we’ve stayed sane.”
The orders are picked up without contact, from their Hackberry home.
“Most of them are picked up at our house, during the daytime while we’re inside working," Rhoda Buford said. "We have mailed some [orders].”
For them, as long as they’re preventing the spread, they’ll continue to help keep their community safe.
“[Joelyn saw] a guy the other day that had his mask on, and he gave her a thumbs up because he knew, she was the one that made it for him," Rhoda Buford said. "So yeah, that was good.”
While they don’t charge for their masks, Joelyn and Rhoda explained people have left them donations while picking them up, which are put back into making more masks for other people.
If you’d like a mask, they prefer to be contacted via private message by Facebook.
