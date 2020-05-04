Lake Charles baker makes cookie kits for family fun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to help families stay occupied during the stay-at-home order, a Lake Charles baker is providing cookie kits for kids and adults to enjoy.
Kristan Lau-Easton said the cookie kits come with a dozen cookies in several themes.
“You can get summer themed, dinosaurs, stuff like that,” Easton said. “It'll come with up to four colors of icing and sprinkles. The key is patience for sure.”
Easton works at the Lausy Baker in Lake Charles. Since restaurants were limited to take-out and delivery service, Easton said she thought the cookie kits would be a good idea for families at home.
“It brings families together I feel like,” Easton said. “Plus, it's an activity you can do with your kids and after you're done with it you can eat it!”
Easton said the cookie kits brought her closer to her clients.
“I’ve been able to connect more with people through these kit’s than with my regular cake and cookie thing,” Easton said. “A lot of these families have been sharing their work with me as well. I love seeing the different projects the kids are working on.”
