Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole aren’t the only major leaguers with a big financial incentive to get back on the field. While they head a starry quartet that would take in more than $200,000 per game, 65 players would earn at least $100,000 each time their team wins or loses. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of their contracts. Most rookies and those making the minimum would get nearly $3,500 each from a major league payroll of about $24 million per game. Clubs would benefit, too, with huge revenue streams flowing from regional sports networks and national broadcast contracts.
UNDATED (AP) — Andy Dalton is coming home to Texas to be Dak Prescott's backup for the Dallas Cowboys. Dalton and the Cowboys have agreed on a one-year contract. The deal guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million. Dalton was born and raised in the Houston area and led TCU to its only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010. Cincinnati drafted him in the second round the next spring. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting LSU's Joe Burrow first overall.