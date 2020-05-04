Georgia-Pacific announces it is ‘ceasing operations’ at lumber facility in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Georgia-Pacific will “cease operations” at its lumber facility in DeQuincy due to market conditions, the company announced over the weekend.
Georgia-Pacific says the move will happen in the next 60 days. It will affect 188 employees.
DeQuincy Mayor Riley Smith says employees will continue to work for 60 days because there are still projects to complete.
Georgia-Pacific says the facility could reopen if the market for lumber increases.
Read the full Georgia-Pacific statement here:
“Sharing difficult news: We will cease operations at our lumber facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana, in the next 60 days due to overall market conditions. This difficult decision will affect 188 of our hardworking employees. The current pandemic has put a strain on all construction markets, causing a severe change in forecasted future demand for lumber. We appreciate the dedicated service of our DeQuincy employees. The decision to close this facility is not a reflection on their efforts and we will maintain this facility in an 'idled’ state in hopes the market for lumber increases.”
