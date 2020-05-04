Foster Care policy changes during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While finding a new normal during the coronavirus has been difficult for most, for foster families already trying to be normal, the coronavirus has been an even greater adjustment.
Mona Michelli, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare Programs, explained they have had to put protocols in place to protect workers, families, and children.
“We have changed a lot of our placement processes to where we are doing more virtual visits with our foster families and our foster children," Michelli said. "Most of our visits now with stable placements are through virtual technology.”
Those virtual visits with caseworkers are also more frequent. They have also made similar arrangements for foster children and their biological families.
“Many of our parents don’t have the capability to be able to have access to phones to be able to make visits with their children," Michelli said. "We’ve obtained phones for them to make sure the bonds between the families and their biological children continue and we continue to work towards permanency for the children.”
One Iowa foster parent, Bethany Oliver was initially hesitant about going virtual but that has since changed.
“For our family, it has been wonderful, we have been able to do visits a lot quicker," Oliver said. "I don’t have to carve out as much time necessarily because the visits are a lot quicker.”
Adoptions were initially paused due to courts closing, but Michelli explained those are now also happening virtually.
“Most of them have been rescheduled and are happening virtually so that it doesn’t stop the timeliness of the adoptions from happening and the children can achieve permanency,” Michelli said.
Training to be a foster parent is not currently happening.
