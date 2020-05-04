FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a couple of fronts but with minimal rain this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast this morning starts off with comfortable but not quite as cool temperatures this morning as we will see some clouds to start off the morning once the run rises. Patchy areas of ground fog will continue to develop through the 8:00 A.M. hour but shouldn’t be too widespread. Once the fog and clouds move out, our afternoon will bring the return of a lot of sunshine.
By the afternoon, sunshine will help to warm up temperatures up into the lower to middle 80s with a nice Gulf breeze between 10 and 15 mph. Rain chances hold off, but a few showers begin to return to the forecast by Tuesday. Lows tonight will stay a little warmer and muggier in the upper 60s to near 70 overnight.
An approaching front will head toward Southwest Louisiana by late tomorrow afternoon and bring a slight chance of a few showers. Computer models aren’t showing much rain though by the time the front gets to our area, so I’ve opted to keep rain chances low tomorrow, giving temperatures a chance to heat up into the upper 80s by late afternoon.
Once the front moves through the slight chance of showers we’ll see late tomorrow afternoon and evening will move out by early Wednesday. Clouds will give way to a fast return of sunshine by Wednesday afternoon with slightly cooler highs in the lower 80s. Sunshine continues into Thursday with the stronger of our two fronts on the way later in the day Friday.
A slightly better chance of rain with our second front arrives Friday afternoon and evening with rain expected to move out by early Saturday morning. Severe weather doesn’t look likely and rain amounts of less than ½ inch are about the highest totals that we’ll see. Temperatures behind this second front will drop a bit more with lows heading back into the 50s this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
