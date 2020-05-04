FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple of cold fronts move through this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It definitely felt like summer today with highs in the low to mid 80s and higher humidity which made it feel uncomfortable. Temperatures will not drop much overnight with lows ranging from the mid 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast.
Tuesday will be another warm day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be increasing late in the afternoon, and that may hold temperatures slightly cooler especially if the clouds arrive earlier. Rain will be possible late afternoon into the evening, the rain chance is 20%. Showers will be fairly isolated and severe weather looks unlikely.
Wednesday and Thursday look great with lower humidity and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler too, especially Thursday morning when lows will reach the 50s in most areas. Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s, but the lower humidity means it well feel more comfortable.
Another cold front will approach our area Friday and it will bring scattered showers and possibly some storms, the rain chance is 40%. This front will bring noticeably cooler temperatures with lows over the weekend in the 50s and afternoon highs remaining in the 70s! Clouds may linger into the day Saturday, but rain looks unlikely at this time. Continue to monitor our forecast for updates over the coming days if you are making outdoor plans.
A gradual warming trend begins Sunday into Monday, but rain looks unlikely until Wednesday. That is when the next cold front will arrive in SWLA.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
