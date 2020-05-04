Devonta Lee foresees a bright future at LSU with move to linebacker

“He talked to me, brought me outside on his balcony. Devonta, you’ll be a first-round pick, All-American. I was like yes sir, I truly believe that. You could be one of the best defensive players to come here. I look putting the bang on someone. There’s nothing like hitting him in the mouth. I like being physical. I’ve been physical since high school. I get to do it college now in front of a 100,000 people,” said Devonta Lee.