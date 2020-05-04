COVID-19 testing resumes Tuesday with more sites in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More testing sites have been announced in Calcasieu Parish on Monday as part of the state’s effort to expand testing criteria for coronavirus.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials say there is no medical requirement necessary to be tested. Testing is for residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes who are 16 years or older (with ID).
There is no fee. Testing is performed by a Quest Laboratory and may take up to five days for results.
The following testing sites will open from 9 a.m. to noon on the days listed below:
· Tuesday, May 5 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
· Wednesday, May 6 - West Cal Arena – 401 Arena Road, Sulphur
· Thursday, May 7 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
· Monday, May 11 – Vinton City Hall – 1200 Horridge Street, Vinton
· Tuesday, May 12 – Dequincy City Hall – 300 North Holly Street, DeQuincy
· Wednesday, May 13 – Iowa City Hall – 115 North Thompson Avenue, Iowa
· Thursday, May 14 – Westlake City Hall – 1001 Mulberry Street, Westlake
· Friday, May 15 - To be Announced
Calcasieu officials said a total of 130 tests per day can be performed.
Residents who are ill enough to require emergency care should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Calcasieu officials said no restrooms will be available at the testing sites and no pets are allowed.
If you have any questions about the service, call 211.
