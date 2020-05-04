SWLA Coronavirus survivors thank God and hospital staff for recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people were released from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital this week after winning their battle with COVID-19.
Maxine McGregor and Mike Jones spent over a month in the hospital recovering from the virus.
“The nurses they were so loving," McGregor said. "When I left, oh my God they had a poster and everybody was lined up and [saying] we love you and one of the girls on the fourth floor she kept hugging me.”
A moment she said wouldn’t have happened without her faith in God.
“He performs miracles because I am a miracle," she said. "You know my family could be planning for my funeral right now.”
McGregor spent 15 days on a ventilator and Jones spent 17 days on one.
“One of the nurses told me I was one of the patients that had been there the longest," Jones said. "I stayed [in the hospital for] 40 days.”
Jones was released from the hospital on Thursday. He said it was refreshing to get out of the hospital and to see his family. Both patients have different memories from their time in the hospital but one thing they agree on is the support they received from their doctors.
“[My doctor] said you’re going to make it and I threw my hand up, I said lord thank you Jesus for bringing me through," McGregor said. “I pointed my hand at [my doctor] and I said doctor, I thank God for you.”
Both survivors said praying during this difficult time is necessary for anyone battling the virus.
“Keep fighting because there is a way out," Jones said. "Keep fighting, keep praying.”
McGregor and Jones want to thank everyone who prayed for them and for the healthcare professionals who took care of them as they recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.