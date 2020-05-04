Calcasieu school board announces plans for graduation ceremonies

“Several factors were considered when selecting Matt Walker Stadium as the location for ceremonies. The stadium offers a safe and comfortable environment, as well as gives the district the ability to live stream the ceremony thanks to our student Television Production program, CPSB-TV. The needed equipment is already in place at the stadium and provides multiple camera vantage points that will enhance all graduations. This will allow family and friends to watch the graduations live in their entirety anywhere in the world from the CPSB-TV Facebook page. CPSB-TV will also ensure that the videos of each ceremony are archived for future enjoyment and memories.”