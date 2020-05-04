Calcasieu school board announces plans for graduation ceremonies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced graduation ceremony plans for all parish public schools.
All graduation ceremonies will be held at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at Sulphur High School and will be livestreamed on the CPSB-TV Facebook page.
Each graduate will receive four tickets to distribute to family members. Only those with tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium. The tickets will be in marked envelopes with student names and distributed at home campuses soon.
Schedule:
Tuesday, May 19
Iowa High School - 5 p.m.
Barbe High School - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
Bell City High School - 5 p.m.
Sam Houston High School - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Starks High School - 5 p.m.
Sulphur High School - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 22
DeQuincy High School - 5 p.m.
Vinton High School - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
Westlake High School - 5 p.m.
LaGrange High School - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Washington-Marion High School - 5 p.m.
Cal. Parish Alternative Site - 7:30 p.m.
Ceremonies canceled due to weather will be rescheduled beginning on Tuesday, May 26, and the days following.
The school board said Matt Walker Stadium is already equipped to livestream the ceremonies.
“Several factors were considered when selecting Matt Walker Stadium as the location for ceremonies. The stadium offers a safe and comfortable environment, as well as gives the district the ability to live stream the ceremony thanks to our student Television Production program, CPSB-TV. The needed equipment is already in place at the stadium and provides multiple camera vantage points that will enhance all graduations. This will allow family and friends to watch the graduations live in their entirety anywhere in the world from the CPSB-TV Facebook page. CPSB-TV will also ensure that the videos of each ceremony are archived for future enjoyment and memories.”
The school board said that before and after each ceremony, restrooms will be sanitized. Proper spacing will be set up in the stadium to designate social distancing protocol.
All graduates will enter the stadium from the east side (visitors) and ushered directly to their seats. Those with tickets will enter the stadium from the west side main entry (home).
Gathering in the parking lot for photographs will not be allowed in order to maintain proper social distancing, the school board said.
